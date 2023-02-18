Western Kentucky vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Rice Owls (17-7) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Rice, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Toppers secured a 75-73 win over Charlotte.
Western Kentucky vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Western Kentucky vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 70, Western Kentucky 69
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, a 79-74 road victory.
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 116) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on January 19
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 167) on December 11
- 75-73 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on February 16
- 73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on February 2
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers score 69.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allow 68.7 (290th in college basketball) for a +22 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Western Kentucky is tallying 73.5 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (69.6 points per game) is 3.9 PPG lower.
- The Lady Toppers are posting 70.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 68.8 points per contest.
- Western Kentucky gives up 65.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 71.3 on the road.
- The Lady Toppers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 72.1 points per contest compared to the 69.6 they've averaged this year.
