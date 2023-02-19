The Boston College Eagles (14-15) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.

Louisville vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up an average of 74 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 66.8 the Eagles allow.
  • When Louisville allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 10-3.
  • Louisville is 16-4 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • The Eagles put up just 1.5 more points per game (66.2) than the Cardinals give up (64.7).
  • Boston College is 12-4 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • Boston College is 13-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.
  • The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.7%).

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Virginia W 63-53 John Paul Jones Arena
2/12/2023 Clemson W 81-69 KFC Yum! Center
2/16/2023 @ Notre Dame L 78-76 Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/23/2023 Miami (FL) - KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Notre Dame - KFC Yum! Center

