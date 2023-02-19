Sunday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (12-12) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-15) at SIU Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Murray State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Racers' last game on Friday ended in a 92-86 loss to Missouri State.

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 70, Southern Illinois 69

Murray State Schedule Analysis

On January 11, the Racers captured their signature win of the season, a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 101) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 159) on November 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 208) on December 30

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 30

80-60 at home over Evansville (No. 254) on February 12

Murray State Performance Insights