The Nashville Predators (26-22-6) and Vancouver Canucks (22-30-4) face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP. The Predators fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Predators have a 5-5-0 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 33 in that period. On the power play, 25 opportunities have resulted in five goals (20.0% success rate).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.

Predators vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Predators 4, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-170)

Predators (-170) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-1.7)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 6-6-12 in overtime matchups on their way to a 26-22-6 overall record.

In the 22 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-5-5 record (good for 29 points).

In the eight games this season the Predators scored just one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Nashville has taken 16 points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (7-5-2 record).

The Predators have scored more than two goals in 28 games (19-7-2, 40 points).

In the 19 games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-5-3 record (25 points).

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 11-8-2 (24 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 15-13-4 (34 points).

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 26th 2.78 Goals Scored 3.36 9th 14th 3.00 Goals Allowed 4.02 31st 20th 30.7 Shots 30.6 21st 27th 33.8 Shots Allowed 31.3 16th 26th 17.3% Power Play % 23.4% 10th 15th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 66.0% 32nd

Predators vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSO, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

