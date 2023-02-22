Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-6) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-17) at Lantz Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 67-62 win over Lindenwood (MO) on Saturday.
Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Morehead State 56
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles picked up their best win of the season on February 2, when they defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who rank No. 183 in our computer rankings, 70-68.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Morehead State is 8-9 (.471%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 272) on January 5
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on December 4
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 297) on December 29
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on January 28
- 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on November 26
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 58.9 points per game, 300th in college basketball, while allowing 65.4 per contest, 215th in college basketball) and have a -176 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Morehead State is averaging more points (60.3 per game) than it is overall (58.9) in 2022-23.
- The Eagles are scoring more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (51.9).
- At home Morehead State is conceding 63.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it is on the road (67.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Eagles are averaging 58 points per game, compared to their season average of 58.9.
