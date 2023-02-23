Two struggling teams square off when the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to a six-game losing run versus the Wildcats, who have lost five in a row.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 5.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Aggies give up to opponents (62.1).

Kentucky has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 54 points.

Kentucky is 10-9 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

The Aggies average 14.5 fewer points per game (54) than the Wildcats allow (68.5).

Texas A&M is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M has a 5-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The Aggies shoot 27.6% from the field, 19.5% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, seven% lower than the Aggies concede.

