Thursday's game features the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-12) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22) squaring off at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-55 win for heavily favored Northern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Norse enter this game after a 65-59 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 75, Detroit Mercy 55

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On January 22, the Norse picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Northern Kentucky is 14-5 (.737%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 6

101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 175) on November 10

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 184) on November 20

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on December 8

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 208) on December 21

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights