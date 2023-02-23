Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-10) and Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-11) squaring off at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Toppers are coming off of an 82-64 loss to Rice in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Western Kentucky 65
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Toppers' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Toppers picked up the 79-74 road win on December 29.
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on January 19
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 167) on December 11
- 75-73 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 16
- 73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 198) on February 2
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 69.4 points per game (97th in college basketball) and giving up 69.2 (298th in college basketball).
- Western Kentucky scores more in conference play (72.9 points per game) than overall (69.4).
- The Lady Toppers average 70.1 points per game at home, and 68.8 away.
- Western Kentucky gives up 67.0 points per game at home, and 71.3 away.
- The Lady Toppers are tallying 71.0 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.4.
