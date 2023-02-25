Pacers vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Indiana Pacers (26-35) will visit the Orlando Magic (25-35) after losing 11 road games in a row. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Pacers matchup.
Pacers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSIN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Magic (-3)
|231
|-145
|+125
|PointsBet
|Magic (-3)
|230.5
|-159
|+135
Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Magic are being outscored by 2.6 points per game with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 per outing (16th in the league).
- The Pacers' -162 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 117.5 per outing (24th in league).
- These two teams are scoring 225.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average a combined 231 points per game, equal to this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando is 33-25-2 ATS this season.
- Indiana has put together a 32-28-1 record against the spread this year.
Pacers and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Magic
|+100000
|+70000
|-
