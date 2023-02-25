Saturday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-12) versus the UAB Blazers (12-15) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 25.

The Lady Toppers fell in their last outing 70-65 against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Western Kentucky vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, UAB 68

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 29, the Lady Toppers took down the Rice Owls (No. 89 in our computer rankings) by a score of 79-74.

The Blazers have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 162) on December 11

77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on January 7

73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 181) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Western Kentucky Performance Insights