Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 121-108 win over the Magic (his last action) Nesmith put up four points.

In this article we will dive into Nesmith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 14.7 17.1 PR 13.5 13.5 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.9



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Aaron Nesmith has made 3.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Nesmith's Pacers average 104.9 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks allow 112.5 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 24.4 assists per game, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 10.9 makes per contest, best in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2021 21 0 3 0 0 0 2

