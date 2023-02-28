The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) take on the Indiana Pacers (27-35) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN

BSSW and BSIN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Pacers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pacers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)

Pacers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Pacers (33-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 35.5% of the time, 17.7% more often than the Mavericks (22-37-3) this year.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (57.1%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Dallas does it more often (54.8% of the time) than Indiana (46.8%).

The Mavericks have a .619 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-16) this season, better than the .380 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (19-31).

Pacers Performance Insights

At 115.0 points scored per game and 117.4 points allowed, Indiana is 12th in the NBA on offense and 23rd on defense.

With 26.6 assists per game, the Pacers are sixth in the league.

The Pacers are the fifth-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.0 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Indiana attempts 42.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.8% of Indiana's buckets are 3-pointers, and 66.2% are 2-pointers.

