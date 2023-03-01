Wednesday's contest between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-19) matching up at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Eastern Kentucky, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Colonels' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 90-77 loss to Liberty.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Florida Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 74, North Florida 63

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • The Colonels' signature win this season came in a 64-58 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on February 11.
  • Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 208) on February 16
  • 87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on January 2
  • 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 224) on January 23
  • 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on November 11
  • 83-70 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 28

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Colonels put up 76.9 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (300th in college basketball). They have a +225 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.
  • In conference action, Eastern Kentucky is scoring fewer points (74.5 per game) than it is overall (76.9) in 2022-23.
  • The Colonels are putting up more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (71.8).
  • In 2022-23 Eastern Kentucky is giving up 11.7 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (75.8).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Colonels are averaging 73.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than their season average (76.9).

