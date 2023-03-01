How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) aim to end a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Florida Gators (16-13) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Kentucky vs. Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 67.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Gators allow to opponents.
- Kentucky is 6-5 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
- Kentucky has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
- The 69.5 points per game the Gators score are only 0.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.3).
- Florida is 10-6 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
- Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Gators are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.1%).
- The Wildcats' 36.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gators have given up.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 79-57
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/23/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 74-67
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|Tennessee
|L 83-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Florida
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
