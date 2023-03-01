The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-13, 9-7 SEC) meet at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has no line set.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Kentucky's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (63%).

The Wildcats are 14-13-0 against the spread this season.

Both Kentucky and Vanderbilt have covered the spread 51.9% of the time this year, resulting in a 14-13-0 ATS record for the Wildcats and a 14-13-0 tally for the Commodores.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 75 147 67.2 139.1 140.3 Vanderbilt 72 147 71.9 139.1 138.4

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

The Wildcats have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

The Wildcats have compiled a 10-6-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats put up 75 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 71.9 the Commodores give up.

Kentucky is 10-7 against the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 14-13-0 17-10-0 Vanderbilt 14-13-0 16-11-0

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Vanderbilt 14-3 Home Record 11-5 5-3 Away Record 4-6 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.