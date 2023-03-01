Oddsmakers have given the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) the 21st-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals visit the Boston College Eagles, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Cardinals NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +8000 (Bet $100 to win $8000)

Louisville Team Stats

The Cardinals have a 10-2 record at home and an 8-5 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In ACC games, Louisville is 10-5. That's compared to a 9-4 record outside of the conference.

Louisville is 43rd in the country with 74.0 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 189th with 64.7 points allowed per game.

Louisville Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-8 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

6-8 | 5-1 | 3-0 | 5-0 Louisville has six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the nation. But it also has eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Louisville has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

