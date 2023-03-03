Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Louisville Cardinals (21-10) matching up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 68-60 win for Louisville, who are favored by our model.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 68-65 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent game on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 60

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 71-63 victory against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on November 20.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 6-9 (.400%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on February 23

79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29

86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights