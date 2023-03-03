How to Watch the Louisville vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' (16-15) ACC schedule includes Friday's game against the Louisville Cardinals (21-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons score just 4.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (64.2).
- Wake Forest is 14-13 when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.
- Wake Forest is 8-0 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
- The Cardinals record 13.8 more points per game (73.2) than the Demon Deacons give up (59.4).
- Louisville has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.
- Louisville has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.7 points.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Demon Deacons allow defensively.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 35.4% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Cardinals concede.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 62-52
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/23/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 71-57
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 68-65
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.