The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) will head into the ACC Tournament against the No. 4 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-10) on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:00 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 14.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.6).

Louisville is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.

Louisville has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

The 76.1 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 12.4 more points than the Cardinals allow (63.7).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 63.7 points, it is 22-2.

Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46.3% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 45.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

