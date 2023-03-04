The Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) will visit the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) after losing 12 road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, Louisville has a 4-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 304th.

The Cardinals score an average of 64.1 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers give up.

Louisville is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 67.9 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Louisville averages 66 points per game at home, and 64.8 on the road.

The Cardinals are allowing fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.7).

Beyond the arc, Louisville drains more 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.5), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (31.7%).

Louisville Schedule