Louisville vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-19.5)
|127.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-18.5)
|128
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Virginia (-18.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Louisville has put together a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- Virginia has put together a 10-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Cavaliers' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Louisville is 101st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+60000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 279th, a difference of 178 spots.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cardinals have experienced the second-biggest change this season, falling from +10000 at the beginning to +60000.
- With odds of +60000, Louisville has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.