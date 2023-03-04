The Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-19.5) 127.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia (-18.5) 128 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Virginia (-18.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Louisville has put together a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Cardinals have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
  • Virginia has put together a 10-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Cavaliers' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Louisville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Louisville is 101st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+60000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 279th, a difference of 178 spots.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Cardinals have experienced the second-biggest change this season, falling from +10000 at the beginning to +60000.
  • With odds of +60000, Louisville has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

