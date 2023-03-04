Saturday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the Murray State Racers (14-14) squaring off against the UIC Flames (16-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 win for Murray State, so expect a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Racers secured a 77-64 victory against Valparaiso.

Murray State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Murray State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 63, UIC 62

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers notched their best win of the season on January 11, when they claimed a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 99) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 165) on November 19

83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 180) on February 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 205) on December 30

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on November 30

Murray State Performance Insights