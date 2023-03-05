Sunday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (16-11) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13) at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Austin Peay securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM on March 5.

The Colonels are coming off of an 83-71 victory against North Florida in their last game on Wednesday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 68, Eastern Kentucky 63

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels defeated the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Alabama Lions, 76-63, on February 16, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Eastern Kentucky has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on February 11

87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 211) on January 2

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 238) on November 11

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 242) on January 23

83-70 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 28

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights