The ACC conference champion will be decided on Sunday when the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (23-10) play at 1:00 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies give up to opponents.

When Louisville gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 19-6.

When it scores more than 56.7 points, Louisville is 21-6.

The 72.4 points per game the Hokies put up are 9.5 more points than the Cardinals allow (62.9).

Virginia Tech has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

Virginia Tech is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The Hokies are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.0 higher than the Hokies have conceded.

