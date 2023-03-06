Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Hield put up nine points and six rebounds in a 125-122 win versus the Bulls.

Below we will dive into Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.3 16.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.6 PRA 21.5 24.9 23.7 PR 19.5 22.2 21.1 3PM 2.5 3.7 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Buddy Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Buddy Hield has made 6.1 shots per game, which adds up to 14.8% of his team's total makes.

Hield is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.6.

The 76ers concede 110.7 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have allowed 41.7 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have allowed 23.7 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 41 24 9 6 6 1 2 10/24/2022 28 18 6 6 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hield or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.