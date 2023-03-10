Murray State vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (23-7) against the Murray State Racers (15-15) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Racers are coming off of an 88-46 win against Evansville in their last game on Thursday.
Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Murray State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 71, Murray State 62
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers' best win this season came in a 64-46 victory on January 11 against the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on January 11
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 156) on November 19
- 83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 184) on February 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 188) on December 30
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers put up 68.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (213th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Murray State has put up 68.1 points per game in MVC action, and 68.8 overall.
- The Racers are putting up more points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (65.9).
- Murray State concedes 65.0 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Racers are scoring 73.5 points per game, 4.7 more than their season average (68.8).
