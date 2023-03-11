C-USA conference champion will be named on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (27-4) and the No. 2 Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-12) play at 5:30 PM.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Toppers average 13.8 more points per game (70) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56.2).
  • Western Kentucky is 16-10 when it scores more than 56.2 points.
  • Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.
  • The Lady Raiders put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Lady Toppers give up (68.3).
  • Middle Tennessee is 17-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Western Kentucky is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Lady Raiders shoot 41.3% from the field, 14.1% lower than the Lady Toppers allow defensively.
  • The Lady Toppers make 47.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 North Texas W 76-67 E. A. Diddle Arena
3/9/2023 UAB W 71-67 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 UTSA W 70-55 Ford Center at The Star
3/11/2023 Middle Tennessee - Ford Center at The Star

