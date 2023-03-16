Duke vs. Oral Roberts: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 PM. Duke is favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-6.5
|145.5
Duke vs Oral Roberts Betting Records & Stats
- The Blue Devils have a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Duke has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 13 times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
- Oral Roberts is 13-15-0 ATS this year.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oral Roberts has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|9
|27.3%
|72.5
|156.7
|63.9
|134
|140.3
|Oral Roberts
|18
|64.3%
|84.2
|156.7
|70.1
|134
|153.9
Additional Duke vs Oral Roberts Insights & Trends
- Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Blue Devils have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- Over its past 10 games, Oral Roberts has two wins against the spread, and is 10-0 overall.
- The Golden Eagles have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.
- The 72.5 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 2.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.1).
- Duke is 10-8 against the spread and 17-1 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.
- The Golden Eagles score 20.3 more points per game (84.2) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (63.9).
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Oral Roberts is 12-12 against the spread and 27-3 overall.
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|15-18-0
|6-11
|13-20-0
|Oral Roberts
|13-15-0
|1-2
|12-16-0
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits
|Duke
|Oral Roberts
|16-0
|Home Record
|16-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-4
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|88.2
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
