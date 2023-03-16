The Houston Cougars (31-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) are set to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a start time of 9:20 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Marcus Sasser and Marques Warrick are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Houston

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Northern Kentucky's Last Game

In its most recent game, Northern Kentucky beat Cleveland State on Tuesday, 63-61. Its top scorer was Warrick with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marques Warrick 18 6 0 3 1 1 Sam Vinson 16 5 2 3 0 1 Trey Robinson 12 2 0 2 3 2

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Warrick is the Norse's top scorer (19.1 points per game), and he posts 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Sam Vinson gets the Norse 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chris Brandon is No. 1 on the Norse in rebounding (9.8 per game), and averages 6.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Xavier Rhodes is putting up a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

Trey Robinson is putting up 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Northern Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)