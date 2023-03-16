An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) hit the court as an 18.5-point favorite against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here's what you need to know about this 1-16 matchup before filling out your brackets. The over/under for the matchup is set at 121.5.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -18.5 121.5

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky has played 21 games this season that finished with a combined score over 121.5 points.

The average over/under for Northern Kentucky's matchups this season is 131.8, 10.3 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Northern Kentucky has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

Northern Kentucky has been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and has walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

The Norse have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Kentucky has a 6.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 121.5 % of Games Over 121.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 24 77.4% 75 143.2 56.5 120.1 134.7 Northern Kentucky 21 72.4% 68.2 143.2 63.6 120.1 132.1

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Northern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Norse have gone over the total four times.

The Norse score 11.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (56.5).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 12-11 ATS record and an 18-8 overall record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-15-0 9-5 14-17-0 Northern Kentucky 14-15-0 0-0 12-17-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

Houston Northern Kentucky 16-2 Home Record 14-3 11-0 Away Record 6-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

