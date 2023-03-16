When the UCLA Bruins (29-5) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 10:05 PM ET, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Drew Pember will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch UCLA vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: truTV

UCLA's Last Game

UCLA lost its previous game to Arizona, 61-59, on Saturday. Amari Bailey was its high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Amari Bailey 19 7 1 1 0 1 Tyger Campbell 16 4 2 0 0 1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 13 10 2 1 1 0

UNC Asheville's Last Game

In its most recent game, UNC Asheville topped Campbell on Sunday, 77-73. Its top scorer was Pember with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Pember 29 8 2 0 3 1 Tajion Jones 24 8 0 3 0 5 Fletcher Abee 11 2 1 1 0 3

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaquez paces the Bruins with 17.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while also averaging 2.3 assists.

Tyger Campbell paces the Bruins at 4.6 assists per game, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 13.6 points.

Jaylen Clark puts up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 2.6 steals (fifth in college basketball) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Adem Bona is posting 7.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

David Singleton posts 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Pember is the Bulldogs' top scorer (21.2 points per game) and rebounder (9.4), and puts up 2.3 assists.

The Bulldogs receive 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Tajion Jones.

Nicholas McMullen gives the Bulldogs 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jamon Battle gives the Bulldogs 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Caleb Burgess is posting a team-best 4.5 assists per game. And he is producing 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor.

UCLA Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez Jr. 20.6 8.8 2 1 0.3 1.1 Tyger Campbell 15.6 3 4.2 1.5 0 1.5 Amari Bailey 10.4 4.8 1.6 1 0.2 0.5 Jaylen Clark 8.5 2.9 1.4 1.7 0.2 0.6 Adem Bona 6 5.5 0.6 0.3 2 0

UNC Asheville Top Performers (Last 10 Games)