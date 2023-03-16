The No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) and the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (27-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 12:40 PM. Virginia is favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total is 131.5 in the matchup.

Virginia vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -5.5 131.5

Virginia vs Furman Betting Records & Stats

The Cavaliers have a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Virginia has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Furman is 18-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 12 41.4% 67.8 149.9 60.3 131.5 128.6 Furman 25 86.2% 82.1 149.9 71.2 131.5 147

Additional Virginia vs Furman Insights & Trends

Virginia has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.

Furman has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Paladins have hit the over six times.

The 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Paladins allow.

Virginia has a 5-4 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.2 points.

The Paladins score an average of 82.1 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Furman has put together a 16-10 ATS record and a 24-7 overall record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-17-0 5-13 14-15-0 Furman 18-11-0 0-0 16-13-0

Virginia vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

Virginia Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 6-5 Away Record 8-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

