The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) meet the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 1:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs put up only 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (67).

Georgia has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Florida State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Seminoles put up 80.1 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.4 the Lady Bulldogs allow.

Florida State is 23-7 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

The Seminoles shoot 40.4% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 2/26/2023 @ Clemson L 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum 3/2/2023 Wake Forest L 65-54 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Georgia Schedule