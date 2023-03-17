The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) battle on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Providence has put together a 17-11-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Friars' 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Kentucky is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), but only 19th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Friars' national championship odds have decreased from +11000 at the start of the season to +25000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.