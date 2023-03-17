An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) play against the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Wildcats games have hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.

Providence has covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

The Friars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Oddsmakers rate Kentucky lower (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have decreased from +900 at the start of the season to +4500, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.

Kentucky has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.