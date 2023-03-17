Kentucky vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) play against the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM, on CBS.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup.
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|145.5
|-170
|+145
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|145.5
|-159
|+135
Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Wildcats games have hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.
- Providence has covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Friars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times this year.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Oddsmakers rate Kentucky lower (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
- The Wildcats' national championship odds have decreased from +900 at the start of the season to +4500, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.
- Kentucky has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
