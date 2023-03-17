The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) meet on Friday at 7:10 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on CBS.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Kentucky is 17-4 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at ninth.

The Wildcats score 75.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 71.3 the Friars give up.

Kentucky has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kentucky has fared better in home games this year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats are allowing 64.1 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 70.9.

In home games, Kentucky is making 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

