An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Providence Friars (21-11) hit the court as 4.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM on CBS. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -4.5 143.5

Kentucky vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Kentucky has won 13 of its 19 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Providence's ATS record is 16-12-0 this year.

This season, the Friars have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Providence has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kentucky vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 14 46.7% 75.1 153.2 68 139.3 140.7 Providence 14 50% 78.1 153.2 71.3 139.3 143

Additional Kentucky vs Providence Insights & Trends

Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Seven of Wildcats' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Providence has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Friars have hit the over six times.

The Wildcats record only 3.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Friars give up (71.3).

Kentucky is 11-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

The Friars' 78.1 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 68 the Wildcats allow.

Providence is 15-8 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 68 points.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 15-15-0 10-11 19-11-0 Providence 16-12-0 2-4 14-14-0

Kentucky vs. Providence Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Providence 14-4 Home Record 15-2 6-3 Away Record 6-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

