How to Watch the Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) take the court against the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The contest begins at 7:30 PM.
Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.
Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers score an average of 62.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- Sacred Heart has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Cardinal score 76.5 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 58.3 the Pioneers allow.
- Stanford is 26-3 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- When Sacred Heart allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 15-11.
- This season the Cardinal are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers concede.
- The Pioneers' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Cardinal have given up.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Utah
|L 84-78
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|3/2/2023
|Oregon
|W 76-65
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|UCLA
|L 69-65
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Merrimack
|W 68-61
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 72-60
|Rothman Center
|3/15/2023
|Southern
|W 57-47
|Maples Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
