How to Watch the USC vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) hit the court against the No. 8 seed USC Trojans (21-9) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest starts at 8:00 PM.
USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
USC vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits score an average of 79.4 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 54.8 the Trojans allow.
- South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
- USC is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 79.4 points.
- The 64.4 points per game the Trojans score are just 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (60.3).
- USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Trojans shoot 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.
- The Jackrabbits' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Trojans have given up.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Washington
|W 47-43
|Galen Center
|2/25/2023
|Washington State
|W 68-65
|Galen Center
|3/1/2023
|Oregon State
|L 56-48
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 87-59
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|W 93-51
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
