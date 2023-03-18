Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Moody Center has the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) taking on the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at 7:30 PM (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 victory for Louisville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last outing on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals brought home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
- Louisville has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season on November 19, when they grabbed an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50), according to our computer rankings.
- Drake has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +324 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per outing (148th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Louisville puts up fewer points per contest (69.9) than its overall average (72.8).
- The Cardinals are scoring 77.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 71.1 points per contest.
- Louisville is ceding 62.4 points per game this year at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64.9).
- The Cardinals have been racking up 68.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +422 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball).
- Drake scores fewer points in conference play (77.5 per game) than overall (79.1).
- The Bulldogs score 82 points per game at home, and 74 away.
- At home, Drake concedes 62.7 points per game. Away, it allows 66.4.
- The Bulldogs have fared better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 80 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average of 79.1.
