Saturday's contest that pits the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) against the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Cardinals enter this game following a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season, a 64-38 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Louisville Performance Insights