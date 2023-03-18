The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (22-9) square off on Saturday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 7:30 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs average 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (63.2).
  • Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
  • Louisville's record is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Cardinals average are 7.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
  • When Louisville scores more than 65.5 points, it is 17-4.
  • Drake is 18-4 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Wake Forest W 74-48 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Notre Dame W 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Virginia Tech L 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Drake - Moody Center

