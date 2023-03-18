The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (22-9) square off on Saturday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 7:30 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (63.2).

Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Louisville's record is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Cardinals average are 7.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).

When Louisville scores more than 65.5 points, it is 17-4.

Drake is 18-4 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 11.2% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Schedule