The Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

  • Eastern Kentucky has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Colonels games have gone over the point total 11 out of 30 times this season.
  • Cleveland State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • Vikings games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.

