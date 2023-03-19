The Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Colonels games have gone over the point total 11 out of 30 times this season.

Cleveland State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Vikings games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.