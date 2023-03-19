Sunday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) matching up with the Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) at 2:40 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 victory for Kentucky, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against Kentucky. The two teams are projected to come in below the 144.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky -2.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -150, Kansas State +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+2.5)



Kansas State (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kentucky has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas State is 21-10-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Kentucky Wildcats are 19-12-0 and the Kansas State Wildcats are 16-15-0. The teams combine to score 150.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats are outscoring opponents by seven points per game with a +233 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (109th in college basketball) and allow 67.6 per contest (102nd in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.9 per contest.

Kentucky makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Kentucky Wildcats rank 72nd in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 94th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kentucky Wildcats commit 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) and force 10.4 (309th in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and giving up 68.9 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.

Kansas State ranks 149th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 29.9 its opponents average.

Kansas State connects on 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30%.

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.