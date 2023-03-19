Top Kentucky Players to Watch vs. Kansas State - Second Round
Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats go head to head with the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kentucky's Last Game
On Friday, in its most recent game, Kentucky beat Providence 61-53. With 22 points, Antonio Reeves was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Antonio Reeves
|22
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jacob Toppin
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|8
|25
|2
|3
|2
|0
Kentucky Players to Watch
Tshiebwe is tops on his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (13.5) per game, and also averages 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 1 block.
Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
Cason Wallace leads the Kentucky Wildcats at 4.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.
Reeves is averaging 14.6 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Chris Livingston puts up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|16.8
|13.3
|1.8
|1.7
|1.3
|0
|Jacob Toppin
|14.9
|7.8
|2.5
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|Cason Wallace
|9.6
|3.1
|5.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.4
|Antonio Reeves
|18.5
|2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.1
|2.7
|Chris Livingston
|8.2
|6.9
|1.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.6
