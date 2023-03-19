The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Kansas State Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Kentucky has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the ninth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Kansas State Wildcats rank 149th.

The Kentucky Wildcats score 74.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.9 the Kansas State Wildcats allow.

Kentucky is 18-4 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky is putting up 78.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 71.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Kentucky Wildcats have played better in home games this season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 in road games.

Kentucky is making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and five% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Schedule