Kentucky vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 2:40 PM. Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on CBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kentucky
|-2.5
|143.5
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over 143.5 combined points in 14 of 31 games this season.
- The average point total in Kentucky's games this season is 142.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kentucky Wildcats have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Kentucky has won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Kentucky has won 14 of its 21 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- Kentucky has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|14
|45.2%
|74.6
|150.1
|67.6
|136.5
|140.8
|Kansas State
|15
|48.4%
|75.5
|150.1
|68.9
|136.5
|141.1
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kentucky Wildcats have hit the over six times.
- The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats allow (68.9).
- Kentucky has a 13-8 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 68.9 points.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-15-0
|12-13
|19-12-0
|Kansas State
|21-10-0
|4-5
|16-15-0
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits
|Kentucky
|Kansas State
|14-4
|Home Record
|15-1
|6-3
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
