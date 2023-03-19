The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 2:40 PM. Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on CBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -2.5 143.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over 143.5 combined points in 14 of 31 games this season.

The average point total in Kentucky's games this season is 142.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kentucky Wildcats have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Kentucky has won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Kentucky has won 14 of its 21 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Kentucky has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 14 45.2% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 15 48.4% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kentucky Wildcats have hit the over six times.

The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats allow (68.9).

Kentucky has a 13-8 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 68.9 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 4-5 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

