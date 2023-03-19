How to Watch Morehead State vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (26-9) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Morehead State vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.
- This season, Morehead State has an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at fifth.
- The Eagles put up an average of 70.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Blazers give up to opponents.
- Morehead State has a 21-7 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State scores 77.3 points per game at home, and 63.8 away.
- At home, the Eagles give up 61.8 points per game. Away, they concede 70.9.
- Morehead State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.1%).
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|UT Martin
|W 72-58
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|3/3/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|L 65-58
|Ford Center
|3/15/2023
|@ Clemson
|W 68-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
