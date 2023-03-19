The UAB Blazers (26-9) host the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) at Bartow Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Morehead State vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles have gone over in nine of their 26 games with a set total (34.6%).

Morehead State has a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.

UAB has covered the spread less often than Morehead State this season, sporting an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 16-10-0 mark of Morehead State.

Morehead State vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 81.6 151.8 70.5 136.8 147.3 Morehead State 70.2 151.8 66.3 136.8 138.5

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

Morehead State has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Eagles have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

The Eagles put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Blazers allow (70.5).

Morehead State is 7-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 70.5 points.

UAB vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0

Morehead State vs. UAB Home/Away Splits

UAB Morehead State 16-2 Home Record 14-2 6-5 Away Record 8-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

