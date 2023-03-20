How to Watch the Louisville vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Louisville vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up 16.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.0).
- When it scores more than 57.0 points, Louisville is 21-5.
- Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Longhorns put up 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Cardinals allow (63.7).
- Texas has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- When Louisville gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 19-6.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals' 45.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.9 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|W 83-81
|Moody Center
|3/20/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.