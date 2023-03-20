The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisville vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up 16.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.0).

When it scores more than 57.0 points, Louisville is 21-5.

Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.

The Longhorns put up 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Cardinals allow (63.7).

Texas has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

When Louisville gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 19-6.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 45.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.9 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Louisville Schedule